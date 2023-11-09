Strike Season Is Officially Over: SAG-AFTRA Reaches Tentative Deal with Studios to End 118-Day Industry Pause

In a move that will finally reopen the industry after a historic 118-day pause, actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA has reached a tentative deal with the AMPTP. The strike was lifted November 9th at 12:01 AM PST, allowing actors the chance to return to work immediately, as well as to begin to promote their projects. Following in the footsteps of the writers’ guild, SAG-AFTRA has secured a deal of “extraordinary scope.”

According to an official statement from SAG-AFTRA, “In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes ‘above-pattern’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus. Our Pension & Health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories including outsize compensation increases for background performers, and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities.”

While the full details will not be revealed until the SAG-AFTRA National Board has reviewed the agreement, based on the statement alone, it’s clear that president Fran Drescher, the negotiating committee, and all those involved in brokering this deal have secured a significant win for the industry. With the threat of AI, streaming uncertainty, and minimum compensation all on the line, this agreement will be paramount not only in Hollywood as the future of fair and just contracts, but also in the larger scope of AI legislation and labor within the United States. Next year, contracts for both crew members in IATSE and the Animation Guild will be renegotiated, and hopefully these plentiful WGA and SAG deals will be the baseline for improved conditions and compensation for those members as well.

The deal will be sent to members for ratification soon, on the recommendation of the negotiating committee. As the industry ramps up once again, the long fight of both the WGA and SAG will be remembered as a major turning point within Hollywood, one that will hopefully ensure a brighter future for all involved.

