Time Keeps Slipping Away in First Loki Season 2 Trailer

Another adventure across the breadth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s space-time continuum is rapidly approaching, as today we’ve been granted a first real look at the second season of Disney+’s Loki put in motion. Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief has long since left the triumphs and travails of Asgard behind at this point, having gotten caught up in both the bureaucratic trappings of the Time Variance Authority and the machinations of new MCU big bad, Kang the Conqueror as revealed at the end of the show’s first season back in 2021. Loki season 2, on the other hand, seems to revolve around the ramifications of a newly destabilized timeline, resulting in “time slipping” that is throwing Loki around to various points in the past and future.

That term is coined by none other than Everything Everywhere All at Once star and newly minted Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan as “OB,” a Time Variance Authority archivist who claims there’s no solution to the malady. But of course, that’s not going to stop Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) from trying. Somehow, we have a feeling that this season will only complicate the already fraught timeline of the MCU by thrusting these two back into the background of previous scenes from all over MCU history, Back to the Future Part II-style. The series is presided over by the directorial team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, known to film geeks for their convoluted, almost uncharacterizable psychological films such as The Endless and Something in the Dirt.

Returning is the full complement of Loki‘s impressive cast of performers, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, the female Loki variant with whom he shares a certain special connection. Also lurking in the wings is Kang, here in the form of “Victor Timely,” a 1900s inventor in the mold of Nikola Tesla, though we have a feeling you’ll probably be seeing more than one incarnation of Kang in Loki season 2.

Secret Invasion may have struck many MCU fans as particularly underwhelming, but at least Loki still qualifies as hotly anticipated event TV.