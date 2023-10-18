Lena Headey Finds Herself in Orbit in MGM+’s Beacon 23 Trailer

MGM+ has released the first trailer for Beacon 23, based on the best-selling book of the same name by Hugh Howey. Like the book, the show will follow Aster (Lena Headey), a government agent, and Halan (Stephan James) an ex-military man, who both find themselves trapped in a Beacon—a space station that serves as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers. The two must battle an eternal threat as well as their assumptions of each other to make it out of the conspiracy they find themselves embroiled in.

According to a press release, in the world of Beacon 23, “every Beacon is run by one highly trained human and a specialized Artificial Intelligence. Aster mysteriously finds her way to the lonely Beacon-keeper Halan, and a tense battle of wills unfolds. Halan begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe, as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent.”

Beacon 23 stars Lena Headey (Aster) and Stephan James (Halan). They are joined by Stephen Root (Barry), Natasha Mumba (Y: The Last Man), Bo Martynowska (Nancy Drew), and Wade Bogert-O’Brien (Anne with an E).

The series is created by Zak Penn (Ready Player One), who also serves as executive producer along with Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead). David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, James Middleton, Nick Nantell, Tina Thor, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Elisa Ellis, Liz Varner, Ira Steven Behr, Daniel Percival, and Joy Blake also serve as executive producers, as do stars Lena Headey and Stephan James.

Watch the trailer below; the first two episodes of Beacon 23 are set to premiere on MGM+ on November 12th.

