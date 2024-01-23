The World Needs Aang in the Beautiful First Trailer for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender

Netflix has just released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender. In the trailer, we get an in-depth look at Aang (Gordon Cormier) as he prepares to lead the Fire Nation as the Avatar and master the four elements: Water, Earth, Fire, and Air.

Featuring sweeping views of the Fire Nation, the trailer is soundtracked by highly suspenseful vocal and instrumental music as we see Aang take on the mantle of Avatar. Though Aang is highly featured, we also get a glimpse of his friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio Tarbell), who are members of the Southern Water Tribe.

According to a press release, “Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.”

In addition to Cormier as Aang, the supporting cast includes Dallas Liu, Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elizabeth Yu, and Ken Leung. The showrunner is Albert Kim, who took on the mantle after original creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino left the project in 2020 due to creative differences. The first season is slated to run for eight episodes.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is based on the animated Nickelodeon series of the same name that aired from 2005 to 2008. The fan-favorite show was the beginning of a massive franchise, which included the spinoff series The Legend of Korra (also on Nickelodeon) and a long-running comic.

This reimagining of the original series will serve as the first live-action adaptation of the fan-favorite show since the controversial 2010 film from M. Night Shyamalan.

Watch the trailer below; Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres February 22nd on Netflix.

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.