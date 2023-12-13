Andre Braugher, TV Legend and Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star, Has Died at 61

Andre Braugher, best known for his work in television on Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has sadly passed away at the age of 61. He is survived by his wife Ami Brabson and three children.

Braugher, who elevated every scene he was in and made every series he worked on must-watch TV, was truly a once-in-a-lifetime talent. Though he had already starred in the 1989 film Glory, his first truly breakout role was in Homicide: Life on the Street as Detective Frank Pembleton. Today, the series is incredibly difficult to find, unavailable on streaming or for purchase digitally or on DVD, and its scarcity is a true shame. Braugher’s work on the series won him his first Emmy, and lays the foundation for the rest of his career on television; the legacy of his performance on Homicide will live on in TV history, even if it remains nearly impossible to find.

Aside from stand-out roles in FX’s Thief (for which he won his second Emmy) and HBO’s Men of a Certain Age, the role that most know him for is that of Captain Holt from FOX and NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Captain Holt was my own introduction to Braugher, and made me an undeniable and life-long fan. His work as the headstrong, hilarious, kind, and charming Captain was nothing short of a comedy revelation, delivering lines with the perfect severity. Holt’s tough exterior and no-nonsense attitude was the glue that held the series together, tethering each individual, outsized character in the 99th precinct to the grounded (but sometimes still ridiculous) words and actions of their leader. From the impeccable and unforgettable delivery of lines like “Bone?!??!?” and “You’re not Cheddar, you’re just some common bitch” to the series’ most grounded moments (like Holt taking Jake under his wing or giving Rosa a pep talk after she comes out as bisexual), Braugher’s performance as Holt captured the perfect balance of comedy and sincerity, all held together by the commitment and clear love and adoration he had for the role itself.

The most devastating aspect of learning of Braugher’s death is that he was just so young. Just last year he became an integral part of The Good Fight‘s final season, elevating that series in its final moments through his turn as Ri’Chard Lane. Like Lance Reddick, another legendary Black actor who passed away earlier this year at just 60, it’s devastating to lose such a talent when he still had so much left to give his craft.

In remembering his late costar, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Terry Crews wrote “You showed me what a life well lived looks like,” and there may not have been a better way to capture this prolific actor’s impact. Beyond the characters he made iconic or the shows he elevated, Braugher was a light in his own right, and he will be deeply missed.

Anna Govert is the TV Editor of Paste Magazine. For any and all thoughts about TV, film, and her unshakable love of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, you can follow her @annagovert.

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists, and features, follow @Paste_TV.