Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder Get Their Own HGTV Special in First Teaser for Showtime and A24’s The Curse

Showtime has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated new Nathan Fielder project, giving us a first look at the show’s mind bending premise. The trailer shows married couple and HGTV stars Whitney (Emma Stone) and Asher (Nathan Fielder) standing in front of a small camera crew, eerie and near-uncanny reality TV smiles plastered on their faces. As Stone says her lines, a creepy score chimes repetitively in the background.

According to the official synopsis, The Curse is a “genre-bending Showtime series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show.” Stone’s Whitney speaks briefly about their project, which is fixing up a fire department’s station and using what she calls “passive energy” to allow the building to be more efficient for the workers. As Stone repeats the line “Did you know you can put fires out with the Sun?” the trailer fades to black and displays the show’s title card. From this teaser alone, there’s no doubt The Curse will surely fit its name.

Joining Stone and Fielder is director Benny Safdie in his third acting role of the year. The Curse also guest stars Barkhad Abdi, Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman. A co-creation between Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder, who also directed the series, The Curse is produced by A24. Emma Stone serves as executive producer alongside Dave McCary and Ali Herting through their Fruit Tree banner. Josh Safdie also serves as executive producer.

Watch the trailer below; The Curse premieres November 10th on Paramount+, and on-air November 12th on Showtime.

