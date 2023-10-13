Watch Nathan Fielder, Emma Stone, and Benny Safdie Deal with The Curse in New Trailer

Home improvement shows are their own special hell, especially the ones that claim to give back to the community. There’s something unsettling about this tragedy porn-adjacent type of entertainment—think producers lingering on grateful tears—when so many people in this country struggle to find affordable housing. The hosts aren’t just selling how homes should look, but also an idealized image of the people that supposedly deserve to occupy these spaces (looking at you, Property Brothers with your LEGO man hair). When there’s a cultural phenomenon as widespread (don’t even get me started on Rennervations) and banally insidious as this one, Nathan Fielder is sure to have his own take on it.

Fielder (The Rehearsal, Nathan for You) and Benny Safdie (Good Time, Uncut Gems) have co-created and executive produced The Curse, a cross-genre TV series that follows a couple of newlyweds (Fielder and Oscar winner Emma Stone) as they star in their own home improvement show and attempt to start their own family. However, Fielder’s character (in a scene that feels straight out of Nathan for You) potentially brings a curse on himself and the whole production when he disingenuously gives a little girl a $100 bill, then snatches it back. Considering Fielder’s love of deeply discomfiting and socially incisive comedy, it’s a promising concept.

The Curse is coming to Paramount+ subscribers on Friday, November 10, and the 10-episode series will air on Showtime starting Sunday, November 12, at 10 p.m (and hey, A24 is involved, too!). Today we get a first look at the trailer, which boasts all the awkwardness of a Fielder project matched with that signature Safdie tension. Besides our three heavyweight stars, The Curse’s cast features Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips, Good Time), Corbin Bernsen (Psych, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Constance Shulman (Orange Is the New Black), and Gary Farmer (Uncle Brownie from Reservation Dogs).