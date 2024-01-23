2024 Oscars Nominations: Full List

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning by actors Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. Oppenheimer received the most 2024 Oscar nominations with 13, including Best Picture, Best Directing and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Cillian Murphy. Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon followed closely, with 11 and 10 nominations respectively.

Barbie secured 8 noms, yet Margot Robbie did not receive an acting nomination, nor did Greta Gerwig pick up a nomination for Best Director.

The 96th Oscars will take place March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, airing on ABC.

See below for the full list of 2024 Oscar nominees:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Directing

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction (Cord Jefferson)

Barbie (Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach)

Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)

Poor Things (Tony McNamara)

The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet and Arthur Harari)

The Holdovers (David Hemingson)

Maestro (Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

May December (Samy Burch)

Past Lives (Celine Song)

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teacher’s Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live-Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Cinematography

El Conde (Edward Lachman)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)

Maestro (Matthew Libatique)

Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Best Costume Design

Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)

Napoleon (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)

Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)

Poor Things (Holly Waddington)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda (Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue)

Maestro (Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell)

Oppenheimer (Luisa Abel)

Poor Things (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston)

Society of the Snow (Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé)

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction (Laura Karpman)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)

Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)

Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Best Production Design

Barbie (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis)

Napoleon (Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff)

Oppenheimer (Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman)

Poor Things (Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek)

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall (Laurent Sénéchal)

The Holdovers (Kevin Tent)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame)

Poor Things (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Best Sound

The Creator (Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic)

Maestro (Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor)

Oppenheimer (Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell)

The Zone of Interest (Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn)

Best Visual Effects

The Creator (Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould)

Godzilla: Minus One (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One (Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould)

Napoleon (Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould)

