FINNEAS Announces Sophomore Album FOR CRYIN’ OUT LOUD! Listen to the album's title track below.

Today, Grammy and Oscar-winning singer, songwriter and producer FINNEAS announced his sophomore album, FOR CRYIN’ OUT LOUD!, which is due out October 4 via Interscope. It’s already been a pretty good 2024 for FINNEAS, who produced his sister Billie Eilish’s third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, which is one of our highest-reviewed pop albums of the year so far. Last year, he and Billie won an Academy Award for “What Was I Made For?” and later this year he will make his television scoring debut upon the release of Apple TV+’s new show Disclaimer.

FINNEAS self-produced FOR CRYIN’ OUT LOUD!, as the record sprung from a series of live studio sessions in Los Angeles. Some of his closest friends and collaborators were coming in and out of the studio, and the record is meant to contrast the singular nature of his debut LP OPTIMIST. It’s slated to be the project that sees FINNEAS step away from his bedroom producer roots and into a raw, uplifting, communal place. The album’s title track is out now.

Listen to “For Cryin’ Out Loud” below.

FOR CRYIN’ OUT LOUD! Artwork:



FOR CRYIN’ OUT LOUD! Tracklist:

Starfucker

What’s It Gonna Take to Break Your Heart?

Cleats

Little Window

2001

Same Old Story

Sweet Cherries

For Cryin’ Out Loud!

Family Feud

Lotus Eater

Watch FINNEAS’s Paste Session from 2019 below.