I Will Swim To You arrives September 5. Listen to covers by MJ Lenderman and Sun June below.

By Matt Mitchell  |  July 10, 2025 | 11:30am
Run For Cover to Release Jason Molina Tribute Album
In 2024, we named Magnolia Electric Co. one of the greatest albums of all time, because Jason Molina’s presence is felt now more than ever. The late Songs: Ohia frontman can be heard in the likes of MJ Lenderman and Greg Freeman, and Run For Cover is planning to pay tribute to him with a covers album, I Will Swim To You. The compilation arrives on September 5 and will feature a limited edition 7″ split featuring Lenderman’s cover of “Just Be Simple” and an unreleased demo of Molina’s “The Last 3 Human Words.” Looking at the tracklist, there are a lot of perfect names: Lenderman, Sun June, Sadurn, Advance Base, Hand Habits… the list goes on, making this LP one I’m especially excited about.

RFC founder Jeff Casazza created the project with brothers Chris and Ben Swanson, co-founders of Molina’s longtime label, Secretly Canadian. “We had the blessing of people who were very close to Jason, and I knew we could do something really cool with an important body of work,” Casazza shared in a press statement.

Listen to Lenderman’s cover of “Just Be Simple” and Sun June’s cover of “Leave the City” below.

I Will Swim To You: A Tribute To Jason Molina Artwork:

I Will Swim To You: A Tribute To Jason Molina Tracklist:
Just Be Simple (MJ Lenderman)
Blue Factory Flame (Horse Jumper of Love)
The Dark Don’t Hide It (Trace Mountains)
Leave the City (Sun June)
When Your Love Has Gone (Runnner)
The Old Black Hen (Sadurn)
Everything Should Try Again (Advance Base)
Lionness (Hand Habits)
Whip Poor Will (Teen Suicide)
Hard to Love a Man (Friendship)
Shadow Answers the Wall (Lutalo)
Farewell Transmission (Another Michael)

 
