Run For Cover to Release Jason Molina Tribute Album I Will Swim To You arrives September 5. Listen to covers by MJ Lenderman and Sun June below.

In 2024, we named Magnolia Electric Co. one of the greatest albums of all time, because Jason Molina’s presence is felt now more than ever. The late Songs: Ohia frontman can be heard in the likes of MJ Lenderman and Greg Freeman, and Run For Cover is planning to pay tribute to him with a covers album, I Will Swim To You. The compilation arrives on September 5 and will feature a limited edition 7″ split featuring Lenderman’s cover of “Just Be Simple” and an unreleased demo of Molina’s “The Last 3 Human Words.” Looking at the tracklist, there are a lot of perfect names: Lenderman, Sun June, Sadurn, Advance Base, Hand Habits… the list goes on, making this LP one I’m especially excited about.

RFC founder Jeff Casazza created the project with brothers Chris and Ben Swanson, co-founders of Molina’s longtime label, Secretly Canadian. “We had the blessing of people who were very close to Jason, and I knew we could do something really cool with an important body of work,” Casazza shared in a press statement.

Listen to Lenderman’s cover of “Just Be Simple” and Sun June’s cover of “Leave the City” below.