Kendrick Lamar Drops Surprise Album GNX His sixth LP comes in the wake of his feud with Drake and "Not Like Us" becoming one of 2024's most definitive songs.

Coming off his Grammy-nominated, chart-topping “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar has released his sixth studio album, GNX, after teasing it on YouTube this morning. The surprise record arrives two years after his last project, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which included collaborations with Beth Gibbons and Ghostface Killah. GNX finds Kendrick addressing his feud with Drake on “Wacced Out Murals,” releasing the previously-teased “Squabble,” working with Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate SZA on “Luther” and “Gloria” and continuing his “Heart” series with its sixth entry (and a dig at “The Heart Part 6,” which Drake released during their beef). GNX is a career-spanning endeavor, as Kendrick puts a focus on his defunct supergroup Black Hippy, which reunited earlier this year.

Kendrick Lamar’s new album features a who’s-who of collaborators, as Jack Antonoff is a credited producer on 11 out of 12 songs and the guest list includes SZA, Kamasi Washington, Mustard, billy woods and Kenny Segal, Sounwave and more. Stream GNX below.