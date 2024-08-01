Soccer Mommy Announces New Album Evergreen

Sophie Allison mastered writing about grief when she was only 20 years old. “Through the winter / I was shuddered in between my sheets / Checked the window / Just to see if you’d come back to me / The spring was coming / I saw you running down to the creek / The ring finger fell to the water from your bloody teeth” she recounted on the opening track of her critically acclaimed third album, Clean. Now, six years and three albums later, that truth only reigns stronger. Produced by Ben H Allen III (Animal Collective, Belle and Sebastian, Deerhunter), “M” is the grief-laden second single from Soccer Mommy’s newly announced sixth record, Evergreen.

After delivering some of her most inventive and production-focused work on Sometimes, Forever in 2022, Allison is “opting for more organic production” this time around, as her confessional and vulnerable songwriting takes center stage. “In the wake of a profound and personal loss—it felt important to keep these songs raw and relatable, unvarnished and honest.” “M” sees Allison addressing the subject of her grief directly: “I don’t mind talking to hollow walls” she sings atop clean, arpeggiating guitar and crisp drums. The song slows towards the end to introduce a gorgeous chamber orchestra of lush strings with flute soloing above it, communicating the confusion and agony of grief without having to say another word more.

Listen to “M” below. Evergreen is out October 25 via Loma Vista Recordings.

Evergreen Album Artwork:



Evergreen Tracklist:

Lost

M

Driver

Some Sunny Day

Changes

Abigail

Thinking of You

Dreaming of Falling

Salt In Wound

Anchor

Evergreen