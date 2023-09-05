The Disney Treasure Cruise Ship Will Have New Restaurants, Shows, Bars, and a Water Ride

A couple of weeks ago we told you about the Disney Treasure cruise ship, the latest member of Disney Cruise Line’s fleet, and how there was going to be a livestream revealing much about the ship on August 30. Well, that livestream got pushed back because of Hurricane Idalia, and finally premiered on YouTube earlier today. It confirms a lot of the rumors about the Treasure, as well as breaking a lot of news, and if you want to watch it for yourself you can do so right here. Or, if you just want to see everything listed out in bullet points, scroll down below.

So here’s what you can expect on the Disney Treasure, which shares the same layout as the Disney Wish

We knew the Treasure would be themed to “adventure,” and so most of its original features will focus on some of Disney’s more adventurous properties from film, TV, and theme parks. For instance, there will be a Jungle Cruise-themed bar, Skipper Society, just off the main lobby. (It’s in the same spot as the Bayou bar on the Disney Wish.) If Skipper Society is half as beguiling as the Jungle Skipper Canteen Restaurant at the Magic Kingdom, it’ll be a prime drinking spot.

Another new bar has clearly fired its torpedoes directly at me. The Periscope Pub is based on 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, still one of Disney’s best live action movies, which has also inspired a variety of rides and attractions at Disney parks around the world. (Heck, you can still hear audio from the Magic Kingdom ride at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto when you order the Nautilus.)

Plaza de Coco takes the place of the Frozen-themed Arendelle dinner show, with two different nights of entertainment on a week-long cruise. Expect Miguel to sing with his modern day family and his great-great grandparents, and also expect to cry directly and profusely into your food. You can expect another dinner show featuring Marvel characters, although specific details haven’t been revealed about that yet. The candy shop themed to Inside Out on the Wish will have a Zootopia theme on the Treasure, and will be named Jumbeaux’s Sweets. Meanwhile, several of the dining options on the Wish will be available on the Treasure, as well, including Paleo Steakhouse, The Rose, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallament, and the Disney Studios memorabilia-themed 1923. There will also be cafes themed to Moana and Mulan.

The Treasure will have its own version of the AquaMouse, the water coaster ride that debuted with the Disney Wish. Subtitled Curse of the Golden Egg, this AquaMouse will have an adventurous new story starring Mickey and Minnie. Based on photos provided by Disney, it looks like this AquaMouse will follow the same general outline as the one on the Wish, meaning that story will be told entirely on screens on either side of the ride’s lift tunnel.

When it comes to entertainment, the Treasure will have a mixture of new shows and favorites from other Disney cruises. Disney has revealed that an otherwise yet-to-be-announced new stage show will headline the Treasure, alongside a musical based on Beauty and the Beast and the Disney jukebox musical Disney Seas the Adventure. And the Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party will return on the deck, presumably with its classic rock cover band and fireworks show.

The Treasure’s 1256 staterooms will be themed to such adventure-focused films as Up, Encanto, Aladdin, and Pocahontas. Royal suites, meanwhile, will focus on the big cats of Disney, with suites themed after characters from The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and The Lion King. And the Treasure’s poshest digs, the eight-person Tomorrow Tower Suite, has a light EPCOT theme that riffs on the park’s original devotion to progress and optimism.

There’ll be a lot more to the Treasure, and that info will no doubt trickle out gradually between now and the ship’s maiden voyage in December, 2024. Its initial season will consist of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean, with bookings opening next week, Sept. 12, 2023, for members of the Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club. Bookings for the general public start on Sept. 20, 2023, a solid 15 months before the maiden voyage.

Wondering what a Disney cruise is like? Well, they’re a lot of fun, if you’re a fan of Disney or any of its major brands. Here’s our report on the Disney Wish from last year’s media preview, if you’re looking for more context. And if you’d like to read Disney’s press release on the Disney Treasure, here’s a link to their media site.