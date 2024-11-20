FX’s Alien: Earth Releases Terror in New Teaser Trailer

In a world already grappling with the threat of UFOs, FX’s Alien: Earth promises to make your nightmares even more extraterrestrial.

The network has released an official teaser trailer for its upcoming sci-fi series, Alien: Earth. The series, based on the Alien franchise, is helmed by Noah Hawley, the creator of other FX properties Fargoand Legion. The series is set to premiere in Summer 2025. The teaser gives viewers a sneak peek at the horror aspects of the show, featuring a chilling shot of the iconic Xenomorph alien with its teeth bared.

As previously announced, Alien: Earth will follow a meta-human named Wendy (played by Sydney Chandler) and a group of tactical soldiers who make a discovery following the crash landing of a mysterious spacecraft on Earth. The series stars Chandler (Sugar), Alex Lawther (The End of the F***ing World) as soldier CJ, Samuel Blenkin (Atlanta, Mary & George) as CEO Boy Kavalier, Kit Young (Shadow and Bone) as Tootles, Essie Davis (One Day) as Dame Silvia, and BAFTA Award nominee Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger) as Slightly.

Additional Alien: Earth cast members include Moe Bar-El (Dune: Part Two), Diêm Camille (Alex Rider), Adrian Edmondson (Rain Dogs, and Vivian on The Young Ones), Erana James (The Wilds), and Elana James (The Wilds). Lily Newmark (Sex Education) also features alongside Timothy Olyphant (Justified), David Rysdahl (Fargo, Oppenheimer), Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Foundation), Jonathan Ajayi (Noughts + Crosses), and BAFTA Award nominee Babou Ceesay (We Hunt Together).

This summer, the Alien-verse had a new installment in Alien: Romulus, directed by Fede Álvarez, which grossed over $350 million in the box office. The film starred Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), and David Jonsson (Industry), among others

FX’s Summer 2025 slate will likely also include Season 4 of The Bear as announced by John Landgraf via Deadline. This fall, the network released miniseries Say Nothing and Grotesquerie.

Check out the teaser trailer below; Alien: Earth will premiere Summer 2025.

