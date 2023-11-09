Austin Butler Takes Flight in Apple TV+’s First Masters of the Air Teaser Trailer

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the new nine-episode limited series, Masters of the Air. Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, the series was shot on locations ranging from the bucolic fields and villages of southeast England, to the harsh deprivations of a German Prisoner of War Camp, making the scale and scope as realistic as possible.

According to an official press release, Masters of the Air “follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.”

The stellar cast is led by Austin Butler (Major Gale Cleven), Callum Turner (Major John Egan), Anthony Boyle (Major Harry Crosby), Nate Mann (Major Robert Rosenthal), Rafferty Law (Sgt. Ken Lemmons), Barry Keoghan (Lt. Curtis Biddick), Branden Cook (2nd Lt. Alexander Jefferson), and Ncuti Gatwa (2nd Lt. Robert Daniels). Josiah Cross, Kai Alexander, James Murray, Tommy Jessop, and Freddy Carter are also set to star.

Masters of the Air is executive produced by Steven Spielberg through Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman for Playtone. Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey co-executive produce alongside Playtone’s Steven Shareshian. In addition to writing, John Orloff co-executive produces. Graham Yost also serves as co-executive producer. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mrs. America), Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective), Dee Rees (Saint X) and Tim Van Patten (Perry Mason) serve as directors for the series.

Watch the trailer below; The first two episodes of Masters of the Air premiere globally on Apple TV+ on January 26th, 2024.

