Fashion Styles Clash in First Trailer for Apple TV+’s The New Look

Apple TV+ has just released the first trailer for their upcoming biographical drama series, The New Look. The trailer features a look at the fashion designers of 20th century Paris, in contrast with the harsh realities of World War II.

According to a press release, “The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Coco Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga, and more; and provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs, and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.”

Set in the 1940s, the trailer features beautiful Paris settings (all filmed on location), in addition the magnificent and stylish costumes of the period. Also showcased are the struggles within Dior’s interpersonal relationships, specifically with his rival, Chanel. The series will run for ten episodes, with one dropping every Wednesday following its initial three-episode debut.

The New Look features a star-studded cast including Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche as fashion designers Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, respectively. The supporting cast is made up of Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, and Glenn Close. Todd A. Kessler serves as creator, writer, and director of the series.

The New Look is reported to be soundtracked by Jack Antonoff and will feature covers of classic twentieth century songs performed by the likes of Bleachers, Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy (The 1975), Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius, and more. The trailer itself is set to Janelle Monáe’s “Haute” and “My Heart Is Full” by Norah Jones.

Watch the trailer below; The New Look premieres February 14th on Apple TV+.

