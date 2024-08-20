A Veep, Malört, and The Bean: How Late Night Covered Day One of the DNC

This is the first in a series of posts chronicling how late night television is covering the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Follow along throughout the week for more updates.

Stephen Colbert was in his element before a boisterous crowd last night, broadcasting live from the Auditorium in Chicago, the city playing host to this year’s Democratic National Convention. Colbert and his former employer, The Daily Show, were the only two late night operations to set up shop from the city. The Daily Show is recording before an audience at the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture during the show’s normal time slot. But on Thursday, Jon Stewart will occupy the host’s chair for a live broadcast that starts at 11:30 p.m., following Vice President Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech.

Though last night’s convention festivities went long, ending with a speech from President Joe Biden, Colbert and his crowd were fired up. The host had fun with some of the gaffes made during the first day of the convention, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul urging voters to make Harris the “first president of the United States.” “It’s like George Washington famously said,” Colbert joked; “That little girl was me”—a reference to a 2019 line from then-Senator Harris, who criticized Biden’s previous opposition to school bussing.

One of the more shocking moments from last night’s convention came when a performance by James Taylor was cut from the program to save time. “How could they cut Sweet Baby James? Or should I say, Vengeful Baby James?” Colbert asked. “Ultimately, I can understand why they had to cut JT, I mean, it’s not like he’s the lieutenant governor of anything.”

For guests, Colbert welcomed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who spoke at the convention last night, and the comedy legend known as Julia Louis-Dreyfus. During her segment, Louis-Dreyfus, emphasizing her respect for Clinton, told a story about a kind, personal note she once received from Clinton that referenced her work on Veep. But once Clinton’s email was hacked and the contents famously released, it was revealed that Clinton had, in fact, emailed a staffer and asked for thoughts on how to craft the note. Louis-Dreyfus then had the note and a printout of the email framed together.

“This represents to me, Washington, DC, and really, it’s kind of a little Veep moment,” she said as Colbert held up an image of the frame. “It’s what we were satirizing, very extremely, on Veep.” Colbert, a fan of the show, went on to point out: “Mike McLintock would have written this for you.” “It probably would have been more botched,” she replied. Indeed.

The Daily Show, meanwhile, kicked off its late night convention coverage, all part of Indecision 2024, with Michael Kosta in the host’s chair. Kosta immediately had fun with the four themes the Democrats have assigned to each night. Tuesday, for example, is called, “A Bold Vision for America’s Future,” and Thursday is titled, “For Our Future.” “How do you have themes that are so vague, and then still run out of ideas by Thursday?” Kosta asked.

The opening monologue also highlighted the Democrats’ emphasis on reproductive rights at this year’s convention. In addition to policy proposals, Planned Parenthood, for example, is nearby with a mobile clinic offering free abortion medication, IUDs, and vasectomies. “Look, I’m not ragging on it or anything,” Kosta said, “but if I’m going to get my balls operated on, I’m gonna need to be in a structure that won’t 100% get towed.” Kosta then turned to correspondent Grace Kuhlenschmidt, who appeared before a Chicago landmark that appears to be nicely on theme with the Democrats’ messaging.

Meanwhile, another Daily Show correspondent got to live his best life on Monday. Jordan Klepper, who got his start in Chicago as a member of the venerable improv comedy troupe Second City, gave us a tour of all the places he used to drink. The catch? He was joined by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who was more than happy to indulge Klepper.

The two hit a series of bars in the city. They began by sharing Malört, a liquor considered a local delicacy. “It tastes like it was made here in Chicago,” Klepper said. “It’s unleaded. I love it.” The duo ended with a stroll through Wrigley Field, home to the Chicago Cubs. But no baseball was being played. Instead, roadies—union roadies, Pritzker was quick to emphasize—were setting up for a show. “This is America’s pastime,” Klepper said. “Watching other people do work while you sit on your ass.”