Being Dead Announce New Album EELS

Our favorite Texas band, Being Dead, are already back with their sophomore album after releasing their debut barely a year ago. EELS is set to arrive September 27 via Bayonet and, truth be told, we couldn’t be more stoked for it. Not only did we crown When Horses Would Run Album of the Week last July, but we welcomed the trio (Falcon Bitch, Shmoofy and Nicole Roman-Johnston) to our East Austin Block Party for a rambunctious live session (watch this space).

Being Dead are the past, present and future all contorted and sculpted into one, amorphous, indiscernible shape. Caught somewhere between garage rock and surfing castaways, their music is for the oldheads and the new guard. EELS lead single “Firefighters,” produced by rock ‘n’ roll journeyman John Congleton, is more timeless, always-zagging euphoria. It transitions from distortion to featherlight segues, and even the “ba-ba-ba-ba” harmonies are just too good to ignore. Being Dead have a little devil in them, and the horns puncture through a balance of rowdiness and excellent, full-speed-ahead elegance. Whether it’s Falcon Bitch’s voice, which sounds like the progeny of some girl group outtake, or Shmoofy’s off-kilter, kooky lilt accentuating the chaos, “Firefighters” is a strange trip worth taking over and over.

Listen to “Firefighters” and check out the EELS album artwork and tracklist below.

EELS Artwork:



EELS Tracklist:

Godzilla Rises

Van Goes

Blanket of my Bone

Problems

Firefighters

Dragons II

Nightvision

Gazing at Footwear

Big Bovine

Storybook Bay

Ballerina

Rock n’ Roll Hurts

Love Machine

I Was a Tunnel

Goodnight

Lilypad Lane