Coach Party Release “Parasite”

English alt-punk band Coach Party have released the latest single off their forthcoming debut LP KILLJOY, out September 8 via Chess Club Records. Unapologetically screeching, gnashing and wild, the track is an exorcism of the “Parasite” in question. Less than two minutes long and full to the brim with erupting sound, “Parasite” feels gloriously furious at its own infectious melody.

“Everyone has those people in their lives that they’ll do anything to avoid. If you don’t, you might be one of those people, and this song is for you: the parasite in human form, whose sole purpose on this earth is to drain the energy, creativity and enthusiasm of generous people. When you see their name flash up on your phone, you genuinely consider eating it. As what is arguably our most heavy track on KILLJOY, the pace and sonics are a direct reflection of how irritating and soul-destroying these parasites are,” Drummer Guy Page notes of the song.

Check out the official video for “Parasite” below:

