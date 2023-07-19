illuminati hotties Unveil New Single “Truck”

Los Angeles rock outfit illuminati hotties, the group masterminded by Sarah Tuzdin, are back with their first new single of 2023. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard from Tuzdin this year, though, as the singer/songwriter co-produced the new Boygenius album, worked on the new Armed album and can be found on the Dim Wizard summer anthem “Ride the Vibe” with Jeff Rosenstock and superviolet.

“Truck,” however, finds Tuzdin on the brink of finishing her follow-up to the brilliant 2021 album Let Me Do One More. The song is a subdued and airy, as Tuzdin’s light vocals wrap around delicate guitar arrangements. “Singing ‘Heaven is a truck,’ the 710 is slammed but you don’t give a fuck,” she sings. “You got other plans, saying the world is ending fast and I know you won’t give it up.” It’s a perfect tune, where Tuzdin waxes poetic about mortality with a motivating kindness that assures us to keep going.

Watch the “Truck” visualizer here.