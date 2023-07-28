Jaboukie Releases New Single “not_me_tho”

Multi-hyphenate artist Jaboukie Young-White—aka jaboukie—has announced his debut album All who can’t hear must feel, a far-reaching mixture of stylistic and sonic textures designed to pay homage to Young-White’s complex relationship with his Jamaican heritage. The album is out August 25 via Interscope Records. Before announcing the album, jaboukie released two of its singles to critical acclaim, the raunchily dancey “BBC” and alt-hip-hop banger “GONER.” jaboukie performed his debut almost entirely solo, in a bid that reads part self-aware ego-trip, part internal-challenge.

jaboukie has unveiled a new single, “not_me_tho,” a cheeky, nonchalant takedown of capitalist hustle culture. His effortless raps purr over a simple, hooky beat as he parades around the Financial District, strutting on a stationary treadmill in a pair of stilettos.

Watch the video for “not_me_tho” and check out the artwork and tracklist for All who can’t hear must feel below.

All who can’t hear must feel Artwork:



All who can’t hear must feel Tracklist:

++y

not_me_tho

26

hit clips pt i

hit clips pt ii

LA

cranberry sauce

GONER

cake (interlude)

BBC

feel the same

INCEL

solid states 140bpm