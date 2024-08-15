Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Talk about Their Favorite Musicians, Dream about a Trip to Paisley Park

Kamala Harris might not be sitting down for an interview with anyone who’ll ask tough questions, but she did record a conversation with Tim Walz, and music took up a good chunk of the 10-minute video that premiered this afternoon on her YouTube channel.

After Walz described his incredibly sad “white-guy tacos” and then the fact that he let the Vice-President’s historic call go to voicemail, the two sat down at Aretha’s Jazz Café in Detroit and talked about the music that’s important to him. The Minnesota Governor said, “For me, the transformational piece of music is Bruce Springsteen’s The River” before talking about the eight-track cassette of Bob Segar’s Night Moves, which came with his first car, a 1973 Camaro.

For Harris, it was Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder from her mother, Miles Davis and John Coltrane from her father. “One of my personal favorite musicians from when I was younger was Prince, of course from your state,” she told Walz. “My husband Doug and I, I’m more of a hip-hop girl, he’s more Depeche Mode. I’m sure you and he like the same music. But Prince, in the Venn Diagram of things, he and I love the same—because talk about how Prince was with that guitar. I almost know by heart every one of those songs.”

The two then began dreaming about a trip to Paisley Park—an item on the Veep’s bucket list.

Watch the full video below: