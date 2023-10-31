MGMT Announce New Album Loss Of Life

Though they have remained dormant from new material since their 2018 album Little Dark Age, Connecticut duo MGMT—Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser—are back with their fifth studio LP, Loss Of Life. The record is set to arrive on February 23, 2023 via Mom + Pop, and its announcement is being celebrated with lead single “Mother Nature.” The track is a pivot from the synth-driven, dream pop instrumentation that MGMT is known for. Instead, it’s strummy and airy folk rock. It’s a signal that a new chapter of the band has only just begun.

“Mother Nature” is reflective and grounded, reminiscent of Oasis-style anthemic alternative with a punctuated, modern edge. “Come take a walk with me down billionaire’s row,” VanWyngarden sings. “Trying to keep our balance over zero, we’ll write the fairytale for the rest of our lives, throwing the trash away one more time.” Loss Of Life features Christine and the Queens, production from Oneohtrix Point Never, Danger Mouse and James Richardson.

Watch the music video for “Mother Nature” below.

Loss Of Life Artwork:



Loss Of Life Tracklist:

Loss Of Life (part 2)

Mother Nature

Dancing In Babylon (ft. Christine and the Queens)

People In The Streets

Bubblegum Dog

Nothing To Declare

Nothing Changes

Phradie’s Song

I Wish I Was Joking

Loss Of Life