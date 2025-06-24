The Beths Announce New Album, Hear: “No Joy”

Straight Line Was A Lie is out 8/29 via ANTI-.

June 24, 2025
Photo by Frances Carter
New Zealand indie rockers The Beths have shared news of their fourth studio album. Straight Line Was a Lie, out 8/29, follows up their breakout LP Expert In a Dying Field (#14 on our Best Albums of 2022 list). It’s their first record with their new label home ANTI- (MJ Lenderman, Waxahatchee) and, alongside the announcement comes “No Joy,” a punchy, guitar-forward track about feeling nothing at all.

The concept behind Straight Line Was a Lie is born out of a similar “healing isn’t linear” ethos; the fact that self-improvement and self-work is a constant cycle, rather than something with a start and an end. The album came out of the specific trouble bandleader Elizabeth Stokes was having trying to write new songs post-Expert after starting SSRIs. She and guitarist Jonathan Pearce altered their approach, working through a stream-of-consciousness writing that allowed Stokes to more directly face things she’d prefer to ignore.

Following in the footsteps of their 2023 single “Watching the Credits,” “No Joy” is a riffy, straightforward rocker that leans into Stokes’ cut-and-dry monotone vocal delivery. “Spirit should be crushing / But I don’t feel sad, I feel nothing” speaks to the numbing feeling of being on SSRIs. It’s great to not feel depressed, but it’d be nice to feel something. The music video takes place in a sort of Blues Clues-meets-child psychologist playroom, with easels, puppets, giant pencils, and endless crafts. The Beths are set to tour across the US, UK and Europe this fall. Tickets are on sale here. See the Straight Line Was a Lie album artwork and listen to “No Joy” below.

Straight Line Was a Lie Artwork:

 
