Wild Pink Announce New Album Dulling the Horns

After ILYSM wowed us all here at Paste two years ago, Wild Pink have returned. The band, led by singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist John Ross, will put out their next album, Dulling the Horns, on October 4 via Fire Talk Records. Things for Ross haven’t all been silent, though. Last year, he and Laura Wolf joined forces as Lilts and released the beautiful Waiting Around EP. And earlier this year, Wild Pink released the Strawberry Eraser EP, which included the amazing “Air Drumming Fix You.” This new chapter of the band begins with “The Fences of Stonehenge,” a rollicking alt-country tune messing with some classic lyrical tropes because Ross “wanted to pick them apart as a song idea but also because they actually sounded good as lyrics.” “I think it works because this song is kind of about figuring out what to do when you realize you outgrew a lot of stuff you used to like,” he continues. “This song came together somewhat quickly and I was pretty sure it was gonna be the album opener when I was writing it.”

Listen to “The Fences of Stonehenge” and check out the Dulling the Horns artwork and tracklist below.

Dulling the Horns Artwork:



Dulling the Horns Tracklist:

The Fences of Stonehenge

Eating the Egg Whole

Cloud or Mountain

Disintegrate

Sprinter Brain

Dulling the Horns

St. Catherine St.

Bonnie One

Rung Cold