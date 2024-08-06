George Wallace To Receive Trailblazer Award at Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival

Of the living comedians to whom one could accurately apply the label “legend,” George Wallace would certainly make the list. Next month, Wallace will receive the Comedy Cares Trailblazer Award. The presentation will occur as part of the Because They’re Funny (BTF) Comedy Festival, which will return to Washington, D.C. from September 27-29. Wallace will receive the award at the inaugural Comedy Cares charity event, which will be to benefit the non-profit DC Central Kitchen.

BTF launched last year as a showcase for comedians of color. Created by the producers of the American Black Film Festival, the first edition of BTF brought in an audience of more than 5,000 attendees. Events at last and this year’s festival include sets from established comics, as well as a competition for “Breakout Comedian of the Year.” Winners receive a $10,000 prize and representation from a talent agency. Alfred Kainga, who has performed on Comedy Central, won the 2023 competition.

Two decades ago this year, George Wallace released his first hour-long stand-up special, Large and in Charge. But Wallace by that time had been known as a prolific performer on the stage. He made his first appearance on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson in 1979. In 1995, the American Comedy Awards named him the Best Male Standup Comedian of the year. “I used to think these things were fixed,” he said, while holding up the award, “and now that I’ve won, I know they’re fixed.”

This year’s BTF will begin with the charity event at the DC Improv, before making its way to The Anthem. The “Breakout Comedian of the Year” event will take place on September 28, hosted by stand-up comedian, writer, and Black-ish star Deon Cole. The following evening, Saturday Night Live veteran and stand-up comedian Leslie Jones is set to perform. For more on the festival, visit their website.