Parquet Courts’ A. Savage Announces New Album, Several Songs About Fire

Parquet Courts’ co-frontman A. Savage is returning with his first solo album in six years. Several Songs About Fire is set to arrive October 6 via Rough Trade and serves as a proper follow-up to 2017’s Thawing Dawn. Earlier this summer, Savage unveiled the single “Thanksgiving Prayer.” Today, he’s offering up “Elvis in the Army,” a steady rocker that rivals any great post-punk clip from 40 years ago. Savage’s punctuated songwriting is on full display, as he riffs on displacement by way of Elvis’ military service.

Savage says of “Elvis in the Army”: “We often describe ourselves in geographic terms. American, New Yorker—two terms that I’ve used to identify myself that have to do with being from or of a certain place. So ‘Elvis in the Army’ is a bit of an inventory of those labels. They have less to do with geography than we realize. Really we’re just talking about ourselves, then framing certain characteristics geographically. No matter where I live I’ll have an American psyche until the day I die, for better or for worse. I’ll always be of America. And I can’t imagine a time where New York doesn’t feel like home. But despite that, I’d rather not be associated with a place, at least for now.”

Watch the music video for “Elvis in the Army” and check out the Several Songs About Fire artwork and tracklist below.

Several Songs About Fire Artwork:



Several Songs About Fire Tracklist:

Hurtin’ Or Healed

Elvis in the Army

Le Grand Balloon

My My My Dear

Riding Cobbles

Mountain Time

David’s Dead

Thanksgiving Prayer

My New Green Coat

Out of Focus

A. Savage’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

Sat. Sep. 30 – Newport, Essex, UK @ Murmuration Festival

Fri. Oct. 20 – Portland, ME @ SPACE ^

Sat. Oct. 21 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom ^

Sun. Oct. 22 – Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room ^

Tue. Oct. 24 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^

Wed. Oct. 25 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Eccentric Cafe ^

Fri. Oct. 27 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle ^

Sat. Oct. 28 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

Sun. Oct. 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo #

Mon. Oct. 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway %

Wed. Nov. 1 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups %

Thu. Nov. 2 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger %

Fri. Nov. 3 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man %

Sat. Nov. 4 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl %

Sun. Nov. 5 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

Tue. Nov. 7 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle %

Thu. Nov. 9 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

Fri. Nov. 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian %

Sat. Nov. 11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom %

Thu. Feb 08, 2024 – Manchester, UK @ Pink Room

Fri. Feb 09, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Workmans Club

Sun. Feb 11, 2024 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

Mon. Feb 12, 2024 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Wed. Feb 14, 2024 – London, UK @ The Garage

Thu. Feb 15, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

Fri. Feb 16, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde

Sun. Feb 18, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Upstairs

Mon. Feb 19, 2024 – Cologne, Germany @ MTC Club

Wed. Feb 21, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar – Vega

Thu. Feb 22, 2024 – Berlin, Germany @ Privat Club

Fri. Apr 05, 2024 – Austin, TX @ The Far Out

Sun. Apr 07, 2024 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Tue. Apr 09, 2024 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Wed. Apr 10, 2024 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Thu. Apr 11, 2024 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Fri. Apr 12, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom

Sat. Apr 13, 2024 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Mon. Apr 15, 2024 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Tue. Apr 16, 2024 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

^ w/ Annie Hart

* w/ Cha Cha

# w/ Diet Lite

% w/ Sluice