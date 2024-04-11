Aaron Frazer Announces New Solo Album Into The Blue

Back in 2017, no one could have foreseen that a clip of Durand Jones & the Indications performing “Is It Any Wonder?” in the Paste Studio in Manhattan would have eclipsed more than 50 million views. But, with drummer Aaron Frazer on the mic, that very thing happened and changed Paste and the Indications forever. Now, Frazer has announced a new solo album titled Into The Blue, which will be released on June 28 via Dead Oceans. Frazer describes the upcoming LP as “the clearest portrait of who I am as an artist,” and Into The Blue showcases him refining his eclectic and soulful sound, immersing himself in a growing pool of influences and breaking through to new emotional depths.

Frazer released two lead singles in conjunction with the album announcement, “Payback” and “Into the Blue.” He describes “Payback” as a song of karma, stating that “the music feels like a chase scene, and lyrically that brought me to the idea that payback is on its way, like I’m being chased by my own comeuppance.” Of “Into The Blue,” Frazer adds that he wanted “to capture the feeling of loneliness and isolation on this song, and the vastness of the desert and driving west. Emotionally, this song feels like where I’ve been at this year, after my relationship came to an end. There is an isolation and a sadness, but also a feeling of resoluteness and bravery. I think you have to be brave to navigate those moments of brutal, chaotic transition.”

Listen to “Payback” and “Into The Blue” and check out the tracklist and album art for Into The Blue below.

Into The Blue Artwork

Into The Blue Tracklist:

Thinking Of You

Into The Blue

Fly Away

Payback

Dime ft. Cancamusa

Perfect Strangers

Time Will Tell

I Don’t Wanna Stay

Play On

Easy To Love

The Fool