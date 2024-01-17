Adrianne Lenker Announces New Album, Bright Future

Adrianne Lenker has announced her next solo album, Bright Future, which will be released on March 22 via 4AD. The upcoming LP follows up her critically acclaimed 2020 album, songs. On Bright Future, the Big Thief lead singer/guitarist crafts an atmosphere of warm vulnerability steeped in earthy instrumentals and impressionistic lyricism. Stirring and hypnotic, Lenker’s music continues to devastate audiences with its striking depth.

Lenker gathered musicians Mat Davidson, Nick Hakim and Josefin Runsteen to record instrumentals for the album. “It felt like everyone’s nervous systems released,” Lenker says of the recording process. “Once we were IN the song, somehow we just knew. No one stopped a take. We didn’t listen back. I only listened after everybody else left.”

To accompany the album announcement, Lenker has unveiled a new single titled “Sadness As A Gift.” She weaves a tender blend of twangy guitar, violin, and piano layered under her affectionate vocals on the single.

Listen to “Sadness As A Gift” and check out the artwork and tracklist for Bright Future below.

Bright Future Artwork:

Bright Future Tracklist:

Real House

Sadness As A Gift

Fool

No Machine

Free Treasure

Vampire Empire

Evol

Candleflame

Already Lost

Cell Phone Says

Donut Seam

Ruined