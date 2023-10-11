Allegra Krieger Announces Fragile Plane: B-Sides EP

Just a few months after releasing her incredible new LP I Keep My Feet On The Fragile Plane, NYC singer/songwriter Allegra Krieger has more to unveil. On October 20, she will put out Fragile Plane: B-Sides, a collection of seven extra songs written around the time of her full-length.

Lead single “Impasse” is a reflective, subdued folk track that positions Krieger’s singing atop lush, minimalistic electric guitar notes. “Everyone here is trying to win,” she sings. “Power or paper or recognition, someday soon we’ll reach an impasse. And all you know will be leaving you fast.” There are images of atom bombs, Catholic skirts and plastic Army men, as Krieger details a noise she can’t quite outrun. It’s a beautiful track that would’ve fit nicely on I Keep My Feet On The Fragile Plane, but we’re just happy to have it in our orbit regardless.

Krieger says of “Impasse”: “‘Impasse’ is about this country, inspired by the attempted reelection of Donald Trump during quarantine and the noise & darkness imbued in the political games during that time. Juxtaposed next to natural disasters, disease, and wildfires, it all felt so naive, and, for me, amplified the reality of humanity’s impermanence and ignorance.”

Listen to “Impasse” and check out Krieger’s recent Paste session below.