Bad Books Announce II: Revisited

This morning, Bad Books—Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra and Kevin Devine—have announced II: Revisited, a comprehensive reimagining of their 2012 LP II. The reissue is set to arrive on October 27 with a limited edition vinyl pressing. In 2019, Bad Books unveiled their most recent album together, the beautiful, aching III—a dashing, understated opus full of reflective singer/songwriter songs.

Earlier this year, Hull and his band Manchester Orchestra released their new record The Valley of Vision, while Devine celebrated 20 years of music on the heels of his album Nothing’s Real, So Nothing’s Wrong. Listen to a new version of “It Never Stops” below.