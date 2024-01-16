PREMIERE: Listen to brother bird’s New Single “state of mind”

The next LP from Nashville singer/songwriter brother bird—the project of musician Caroline Glaser—will be releasing her next LP, another year on March 8 via Easy Does It Records. It’s brother bird’s first album since her 2021 debut, gardens, and it marks a much anticipated return from Caroline. another year was written and co-produced by Caroline alongside producer Owen Lewis, and it’s primed to be an immediate showcase of just how far brother bird has come in the last handful of years. New single “state of mind” is quite stunning and stirring, as Caroline sings atop a rushing field of guitars and harmonies. It’s big and bold, sublime and vibrant; a beautiful turn that is biting and intimate.

“this is a special one to me,” Caroline explains. “i wrote it with luke sital singh in 2022 and it has since taken on a million different meanings to me. i’ve spent the last decade feeling pretty out of place in a lot of ways. when i hit ryan usher up about collaborating on an animated video this concept came almost instantly… it’s become a little ode to my inner alien. a reminder to always strive towards beauty and love and acceptance.”

Watch the music video for “state of mind” below.