Dan Auerbach Announces Reissue of Keep It Hid

Back in 2009, before the Black Keys became the biggest rock band in America, vocalist/guitarist Dan Auerbach made his very first solo record. Keep It Hid was delivered via Nonesuch Records—the Keys’ label at the time—but went out of print in the years after. For years, Auerbach would close his solo sets with Keep It Hid finale “Goin’ Home,” while songs like “Trouble Weighs a Ton” and “Heartbroken, in Disrepair” showcased his ability to funnel balladry into garage rock spaces—along with his longtime talents for creating psychedelic-inspired blues.

Auerbach originally recorded Keep It Hid while building his then-studio in Akron, Ohio. Now, he is reissuing the project via his beloved, revered label Easy Eye Sound. The full circle event is set to culminate in the album’s re-release on September 29—this time with new artwork (courtesy of Perry Shall), six vinyl variants and a limited-edition cassette.

Pre-order Keep It Hid here and listen to the title track below.