Durand Jones & the Indications’ Paste Studio Session Now Streaming on Spotify and Other Platforms

On Aug. 28, 2017, Durand Jones & the Indications walked into the Paste Studio in New York and recorded a three-song set for our cameras. The then unknown soul band knocked us out immediately, and subscribers to the Paste YouTube channel agreed. The videos began to go viral, particularly Jones’ song “True Love,” which has since racked up 16 million views, and “Isn’t Any Wonder,” sung by the band’s drummer Aaron Frazier in his delicate falsetto, which now stands at 40 million views.

The band has since signed with Dead Oceans, who licensed Live at Paste for release on all of the digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, where the songs became available today.

The release follows a very personal solo debut from Jones earlier this year, Wait Til I Get Over.

Watch the full Durand Jones & the Indications session below: