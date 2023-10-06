John Roberts Releases New Single “Nothin 4 Something”

John Roberts’ voice may be most recognizable from his role as Linda Belcher in the animated comedy series Bob’s Burgers, but he is making waves in music with his sining on his latest single. “Nothin 4 Something” is the glam rock follow-up to the synth-pop single “Danger” he released in April. The breakup anthem has Roberts singing out, “I gave you all my light / You need to make it right.” Accompanying the new single is a moody music video complete with vintage cars and denim jackets directed by Cody Critcheloe of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Roberts is truly bringing back the ‘80s in full force, and I’m living for it.

“I wanted to write a song about this asshole ex-boyfriend of mine who was toxic. It’s an empowerment song,” says Roberts. “The 80’s inspired guitar solo by Fuzz Sangiovanni is also incredible and Junior Sanchez slayed the production.”

Watch the music video for “Nothin 4 Something” below.