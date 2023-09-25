Shaggy’s Paste Session Hits 10 Million Views

Shaggy’s “Boombastic” video from his Paste Session at Ilegal Mezcal in Brooklyn has hit 10 million views on YouTube and tens of millions more thanks to several viral TikTok posts. Last year, Shaggy showed up to his Paste session with his friend and producer Sting in tow. He started his set with his covers of “That’s Life” and “Come Fly with Me” turning Frank Sinatra staples into reggae tunes, before Sting joined him on the stage for an interview about their project together—Com Fly Wid Mi. He finished his Paste session with “Boombastic,” and that rendition has now been viewed more than 100 million times on all platforms.

Watch Shaggy’s full Paste Studio session presented by Ilegal Mezcal below, followed by videos for three individual songs, including “Boombastic.”

