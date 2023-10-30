Taylor Swift Breaks Her Own Spotify Record

When Taylor Swift released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) last Friday, she set the Spotify record for most streams by an artist on a single day, according to an Instagram post by the streaming giant. It was a record previously held, of course, by Swift.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) also became the most-streamed album in a single day of 2023 on Spotify so far. Every one of the 22 songs on the album has at least 5 million streams, with “Wildest Dream (Taylor’s Version)” already halfway to the billion-stream mark—garnering in three days over 60% of the listens the original recording got in nine years. The only album to get more listens on Spotify the day of its debut was Swift’s own Midnights.

Swift’s domination of both the recorded and live music industries this year now also extends to the movie theater, where Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has just surpassed the $200 million mark worldwide, putting it in the Top 20 for all movies this year, ahead of two different DC films and Disney’s big-budget Haunted Mansion.

Her rewriting of the rules with the Taylor’s Version releases has even caused major labels to change how recording contracts are written, according to Billboard. But that’s too late to help Scooter Braun, who purchased the original 1984 masters.