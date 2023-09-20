Automakers Ridicule U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Over Reversal On Net Zero Policy Reversal

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak drew ire across the board Wednesday when he announced a pushback of deadlines implemented by members of his own party focused on bringing the U.K. to net zero emissions by 2050.

Notable among Sunak’s delays was a plan to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2030. Former Prime Minister and fellow Tory Boris Johnson implemented a target for such bans to be in place by 2030, but Sunak reversed course, extending that deadline by five years to 2035, despite multiple major automobile manufacturers heavily criticizing Sunak’s decision.

The announcement came as Sunak faced ridicule for not attending a UN climate ambition summit in New York scheduled for Wednesday.

At the core of automakers’ dissent is the massive investment in electric vehicle development and production in the years since Johnson’s 2020 declaration. In a statement Wednesday morning, Ford UK chair Lisa Brankin said the automaker had already invested 430 million pounds, or $531 million, in its U.K. facilities and $50 billion worldwide in preparation for increased electric vehicle manufacturing to meet the 2030 deadline.

Brankin called the 2030 deadline a “vital catalyst to accelerate Ford into a cleaner future” before lambasting current leadership within the U.K. government for its lack of focus and commitment to climate initiatives. “Our business needs three things from the U.K. government: ambition, commitment and consistency. A relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three,” Brankin said.

Other automakers offered critiques directly aimed at U.K. lawmakers. In a statement to the Washington Post, Dutch-headquartered automaker Stellantis, owners of Fiat, Dodge and Jeep brands among others, said “clarity is required from governments on important legislation, especially environmental issues that impact society as a whole.” Both Stellantis and BMW reiterated their commitment to meet the parameters of the 2030 deadline despite Sunak’s wavering.

Sunak’s stated reasons for pushing back the deadline ranged from the rising cost of living for U.K. citizens to his determination that the U.K. is ahead of its climate change commitments thus the timetable for major changes could be relaxed. While easing financial strains on already disenfranchised Britains and recognizing the disconnect in passing the cost of shifting to clean energy to consumers rather than corporations are good tenets, the current cost of living crisis can be traced back to the Brexit decision seven years ago (which Sunak voted for and continues to champion via cheaper beer) and angering automakers threatens much-needed jobs within the U.K.

The timing of Sunak’s decision also feels politically motivated with the Tories trailing the Labour Party in the polls by a large margin ahead of a general election next year. Sunak’s approval rating hit an all-time low in August and the delaying of multiple climate change measures may be a hail mary to try and win over voters and stem the loss of faith in current Conservative leadership.

But members of Sunak’s own party expressed opposition to his climate policy rollbacks. “It is crucial that we give those businesses confidence that government is still committed to net zero and can see the way ahead,” Johnson said. “We cannot afford to falter now or in any way lose our ambition for this country.”

“The decision to delay any commitments that have been made will cost the U.K. future jobs, inward investment and future economic growth,” said Tory MP and chair of an independent review of the country’s net zero measures Chris Skidmore.

Piers Forster, chair of the Climate Change Committee, an independent body that advises the U.K. government on climate policy, also expressed concern over Sunak’s reversal. “We need to go away and do the calculations, but today’s announcement is likely to take the U.K. further away from being able to meet its legal commitments.”

According to The Washington Post, Labour Party officials stated that they would move the deadline back to 2030 should they win power in the next election.