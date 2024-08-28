Vox Machina Raise Hell in First Trailer for Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3

Everyone’s favorite band of adventurers is back, and this time, they’re going to hell.

Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina, adapted from Critical Role’s first live-play D&D campaign, is headed back to our screens for a third round, and the stakes are higher than ever. Following the triumphant defeat of the dragon Umbrasyl, one member of the frightening dragon collective the Chroma Conclave, Vox Machina are faced with all the work still yet to be done to save Tal’Dorei from the peril of this frightening foe.

According to a press release, “everything is at stake in the highly anticipated third season of the series. The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria.”

It’s up to Vex’ahlia (Laura Bailey), Vax’ildan (Liam O’Brien), Percy (Taliesin Jaffe), Grog (Travis Willingham), Scanlan (Sam Riegel), Pike (Ashley Johnson), and Keyleth (Marisha Ray) to save the realm before everything is plunged into an unforgiving fire—and they just might have to go to hell to do so. The trailer, backdropped by a killer new AWOLNATION song, showcases fiery battles, the series’ signature adult humor, and a number of moments that are sure to tug on our heartstrings. The stakes have never been higher for Tal’Dorei’s intrepid protectors, and Season 3 promises another hell of a ride.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 will feature 12 episodes, airing in chunks of three across four weeks on Prime Video starting October 3rd.

Check out the trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists, and features, follow @Paste_TV.