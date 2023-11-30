Peter Capaldi Is on the Case in Apple TV+’s First Criminal Record Trailer

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first trailer for the new crime thriller series Criminal Record.

The eight-episode series will focus on two contending detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction. According to an official press release, the series “is a powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case—one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy.”

Criminal Record stars Peter Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, Cush Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker, Charlie Creed-Miles as Tony Gilfoyle, Dionne Brown as DC Chloe Summers, Shaun Dooley as DS Kim Cardwell, Stephen Campbell-Moore as Leo Hanratty, Zoë Wanamaker as Maureen, Rasaq Kukoyi as Patrick Burrowes, Maisie Ayres as Lisa, Aysha Kala as Sonya Singh, Cathy Tyson as Doris Mathis, and Tom Moutchi as Errol Mathis.

Elaine Collins (Shetland) executive produces alongside Rutman, Capaldi, and Jumbo, and Jim Loach (The Tower) directs the series. Criminal Record was filmed in London and was produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios.

Watch the trailer below; the first two episodes of Criminal Record premiere January 10th on Apple TV+.

