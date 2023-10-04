Period Drama Meets Coming of Age Story in Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers Trailer

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for The Buccaneers. The period drama is based on the unfinished (and final) novel of the same name by American novelist Edith Wharton. The trailer is paired with Olivia Rodrigo’s “all-american bitch,” hinting that the show will be infused with a modern touch that is sure to aid in the antics the trailer previews.

According to the official synopsis, The Buccaneers will follow “a group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying ‘I do’ is just the beginning…”

The show stars Kristine Frøseth (Nan St. George), Alisha Boe (Conchita Closson), Josie Totah (Mabel Elmsworth), Aubri Ibrag (Lizzy Elmsworth), Imogen Waterhouse (Jinny St. George), and Mia Threapleton (Honoria Marable). Christina Hendricks (Mrs. St. George) also stars in the series, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Josh Dylan (Lord Richard Marable), Guy Remmers (Theo, Duke of Tintagel), Matthew Broome (Guy Thwarte), and Barney Fishwick (Lord James Seadown).

The Buccaneers is crafted by an all-female creative team, with series creator Katherine Jakeways also serving as the writer. The series is directed by Susanna White, who also serves as executive producer alongside Jakeways and Beth Willis.

Watch the trailer below; The Buccaneers begins streaming November 8 on Apple TV+

