Emmy Nominations 2024: FX Dominates With The Bear and Shōgun, Apple TV+ Makes Waves Post-Ted Lasso

In many ways, this year’s Emmys are in a strange position. From the fact that we already had one Emmy ceremony this year (2023’s celebration took place in January of this year following last summer and fall’s duel strikes) to the omission of major players like the now-ended Succession or the ineligible House of the Dragon and The Last of Us, it was a toss-up to see who would step in to fill the vacuum left by many of our favorite shows.

Well, we now have the answer, and it’s slightly surprising: aside from FX’s record-breaking 25 nominations for Shōgun and 23 nominations for The Bear, the often-underrated Apple TV+ also dominates the major categories this year, with everything from the star-studded The Morning Show to under-the-radar favorite Loot to the limited series triumph Lessons in Chemistry.

Of course, Apple TV+ isn’t the only one showing total domination throughout the nominations, with Abbott Elementary appearing in every comedy category, along with Only Murders in the Building finally securing a nomination for all three of its leads this time around (Selena Gomez is a first time nominee for Season 3 in the Best Actress in a Comedy Series category).

The most apparent pattern within these nominations is the importance of the actors roundtables held by publications like The Hollywood Reporter. Many shows got lost in the shuffle of the promoless actors’ strikes last year, with shows like The Fall of the House of Usher unable to send Carla Gugino on a press run, for example. But Apple TV+ in particular got its stars (like nominees Jennifer Aniston and Brie Larson) from those potentially forgotten shows in front of voters and back to the top of our cultural conversation. Where shows like The Curse and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off were completely forgotten, underdogs like Reservation Dogs and Lessons in Chemistry thrived.

With just a few months until the ceremony itself, a number of these categories are anyone’s game, while others feel like sure-fire wins for the year’s most popular and beloved shows.

Check out the list of nominees below:

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Lionel Boyce (The Bear)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR ANTHOLOGY

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR ANTHOLOGY

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofia Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR ANTHOLOGY

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debiki (The Crown)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Idris Elba (Hijack)

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Walton Goggins (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

Dominic West (The Crown)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)

Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shōgun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES

Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)

Scavengers Reign (Max)

The Simpsons (FOX)

X-Men ’97 (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM



The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.