Return to the Pitch in the First Trailer for Welcome to Wrexham Season 2

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, which was not only a hit last year for both FX and Hulu but also a Paste favorite, is returning to the pitch for a second season next month. Following the first season, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are back in North Wales for another season of footy with their 5th tier team the Red Dragons.

While it is a series about soccer (or football, if you’re across the pond), Welcome to Wrexham‘s charm stemmed from its very human portrayal of this underdog team, the warm town they call home, and the people that populate both the stands and the Welsh countryside. And of course it wouldn’t be the docuseries it is without the celebrity inclusions of the club’s co-owners McElhenney and Reynolds, who are learning to navigate the world of UK football, all while trying to build the Red Dragons into proper hometown heroes.

The trailer for Season 2 shows more classic shenanigans between Reynolds and McElhenney, but also highlights the community, the people, and the epic highs and lows of soccer once again. If you’re looking for some feel-good football this fall, look no further than Welcome to Wrexham‘s grand return.

McElhenney and Reynolds return as producers on Welcome to Wrexham alongside Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Alan Bloom, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Jordan Wynn.

Check out the trailer below; Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 12th on FX and streaming on Hulu.

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.