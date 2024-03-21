Choose a Side with the Dueling Trailers for HBO’s House of the Dragon Season 2

HBO has just released two new trailers for the second season of House of the Dragon, a series set in the world of Game of Thrones. The trailers highlight both the Green and Black counsels, and ask viewers to align with a side as everybody prepares to go to war for the Iron Throne.

According to a press release, “Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, ‘All Must Choose’ their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in Season 2.”

In the “Black” trailer, Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra Targaryen is featured front and center as she attempts to reclaim her rightful place as heir to the throne from Aegon II Targaryen, played by Tom Glynn-Carney. Alternatively, Olivia Cooke emphasizes the validity of Aegon’s lordship reign in the “Green” trailer. Both trailers feature beautiful, sweeping views of Westeros in addition to fearsome dragons and, above all, a promise of war—regardless of the side you choose.

Returning cast for Season 2 includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. New cast includes Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan.

Based on the novel Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin, House of the Dragon serves as a prequel to the acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones, telling the story of House Targaryen 200 years prior. Martin himself is involved with the show, serving as a co-creator alongside showrunner Ryan Condal. Season 1 premiered in 2022, with a total of 10 episodes. This season will run for eight episodes.

Watch both trailers below; Season 2 of House of the Dragon premieres June 16th on HBO and Max.

