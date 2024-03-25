Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone Are At Odds in Trailer for Hulu’s Under the Bridge

Hulu has just released a new trailer for the upcoming crime drama Under the Bridge, starring Riley Keough and Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone. Set in 1997 Victoria, British Columbia, the trailer features concerned members of the community as they navigate the disappearance of local teen Reena Virk.

According to a press release, “Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder—revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.”

In the trailer, we see the arrival of Godfrey to the town after some time away. It seems that she has a background with this place and the people in it, including Gladstone’s character. For her new book (the one that the series is based upon), she promises to record an account of the true events that happened, promising Gladstone that “people will tell me things they’re not going to tell you.” As Godfrey learns more about the case, her investigations take her under the bridge, to the location where Virk’s disappearance occurred.

In addition to Keough (who also serves as an executive producer) and Gladstone, the cast includes Vritika Gupta, Chloe Guidry, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Ezra Faroque Khan, and Archie Panjabi. Under the Bridge was adapted for the screen by Quinn Shephard and is executive produced by Samir Mehta, Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere) and Stacey Silverman (Best Day Ever), Shephard, Geeta Patel, and Tara Duncan. Godfrey’s book came from the real-life investigation that the series is based upon. Played here by Keough, Godfrey herself served as an executive producer, though she passed away in 2022. The limited series is set to run for eight episodes.

Watch the trailer below; Under the Bridge premieres April 17th on Hulu.

