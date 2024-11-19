Yellowjackets Sets Season 3 Premiere Date in New Teaser Trailer

Yellowjackets Season 3 has unveiled a new darkly fitting tagline for its Valentine’s Day return: “Eat Your Heart Out.”

Showtime has announced the premiere date for Season 3 of Yellowjackets, the survival drama that received audience and awards attention for its first two seasons. As shared in a special teaser trailer, the series will return on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, and will have a two-episode special premiere, marking a new release strategy for the series.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets follows the aftermath of a 1996 plane crash that leaves a high school girls’ soccer team stranded in the remote Canadian wilderness. The group quickly devolves into brutal survival tactics, and their animalistic instincts take over as they battle the elements and each other. As the series weaves between the traumatic events of the past and the present-day lives of the survivors, it explores themes of primal instincts, secrets, and the psychological toll of the events in the woods. The first two seasons of Yellowjackets received a combined total of 10 Emmy Award nominations, including two nods for Outstanding Drama Series.

Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, and Juliette Lewis. Their younger counterparts are played by Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson, Courtney Eaton, and Sophie Thatcher, respectively. Season 3 will add Academy Award winner Hilary Swank and Emmy Award nominee Joel McHale, though their roles have yet to be announced.

At the end of Season 2, the survivors faced the devastating loss of their shelter, leaving them vulnerable in the icy wilderness. Meanwhile, the older characters are dealing with the fallout of buried secrets and mourning the loss of a fellow survivor.

Check out the teaser below; the first two episodes of Season 3 will be available to watch on Feb. 14, 2025

