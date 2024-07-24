Watch the Trailer for Mr. Throwback, the Mockumentary Series Starring Steph Curry

The greatest shooter in NBA history is now starring in his very own mockumentary. Steph Curry plays a fictional version of himself in Mr. Throwback—his first appearance in a scripted television role. The series also stars Adam Pally (Happy Endings, The Mindy Project) as Danny, a struggling sports memorabilia dealer and Curry’s childhood pal.

As a kid, Danny started over his good pal, Steph Curry, in basketball. “This was supposed to be my life,” Danny says of Curry’s success in the trailer. But Curry has an idea to help his friend: make a documentary about his life.

“I’m looking forward to viewers getting to see me play a version of myself no one has ever seen before,” Curry, who is also an executive producer, says of his role in a press release, “and hope they feel connected to the characters and the dilemmas they face throughout the series.”

NBA greats are no strangers to scripted content. We can go all the way back to 1972, when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played opposite Bruce Lee in the unfinished film, The Game of Death. In 1979, Julius Erving played a pro basketball player in The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh. Kevin McHale appeared as himself on Cheers, as did Kevin Garnett in Uncut Gems. Shaquille O’Neal has been acting since before he turned pro, and how could we forget when Larry David tripped over him in Curb Your Enthusiasm? Lebron James acted opposite Bill Hader in Trainwreck, and then more recently failed to live up to expectations in the sequel to Michael Jordan’s Space Jam.

The cast of Mr. Throwback also includes Ego Nwodim, who audiences may know from Saturday Night Live, and Ayden Mayeri (of I Love That For You and Confess, Fletch fame). The show will premiere August 8th on Peacock. Watch the trailer below.