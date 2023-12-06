Austin Butler and Callum Turner Take to the Skies in Apple TV+’s Full Masters of the Air Trailer

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first full trailer for the new war drama series, Masters of the Air, and audiences are finally able to revel in the massive scope that the teaser only hinted at. In this action-packed new look, the series promises a riveting tale not only showcasing an evidently big budget, but the talents of multiple rising stars.

The trailer begins with Major Gale Cleven (Austin Butler) promising to write home to his girlfriend while he’s deployed, hinting that if he should return, he may not be the same person he was before he left. Amongst the soaring planes and dynamic score, we’re also given an in-depth look at his burgeoning friendship with Major John Egan (Callum Turner), which looks to be the main focus of the series.

According to an official press release, the series “follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.” While the series features stunning cinematography and visuals supported by an outsized budget, it won’t shy away from “portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich.”

Austin Butler and Callum Turner star in the series. They are joined by an ensemble cast consisting of Anthony Boyle (Major Harry Crosby), Nate Mann (Major Robert Rosenthal), Rafferty Law (Sgt. Ken Lemmons), Barry Keoghan (Lt. Curtis Biddick), Kai Alexander (Sgt. William Quinn), James Murray (Major Chic Harding), and Freddy Carter (Lt. David Friedkin).

Masters of the Air is executive produced by Steven Spielberg through Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman for Playtone. Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey co-executive produce alongside Playtone’s Steven Shareshian. In addition to writing, John Orloff co-executive produces. Graham Yost also serves as co-executive producer.

Watch the trailer below; the first two episodes of Masters of the Air premiere globally on Apple TV+ on January 26th, 2024.

